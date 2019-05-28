Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $39,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,670,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,930,000 after buying an additional 19,561,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,790,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after buying an additional 6,371,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,502,000 after buying an additional 586,768 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,785,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,562,000 after buying an additional 1,371,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,101,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after buying an additional 340,208 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1 year low of $1,477.38 and a 1 year high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

