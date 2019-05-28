Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $697,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

