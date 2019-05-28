Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $42.06 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 19.26, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 965.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $31,116.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,237.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $161,686.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,738.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,730 shares of company stock worth $1,060,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $68,379,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,939,000 after buying an additional 435,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $17,535,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6,720.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 383,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after buying an additional 377,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,420,000 after buying an additional 368,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

