Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 61,517 Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,005,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,517 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Tribune Publishing Co has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Tribune Publishing had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing Co will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

