AbbVie (ABBV) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.95.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $75.62 and a 1-year high of $103.16. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

