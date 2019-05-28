A.G. Barr (BAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $944.00

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 944 ($12.34) and last traded at GBX 935 ($12.22), with a volume of 3361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 936 ($12.23).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on A.G. Barr in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on the stock.

Get A.G. Barr alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 29.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 12.74 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from A.G. Barr’s previous dividend of $3.90. A.G. Barr’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In other A.G. Barr news, insider Stuart Lorimer sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £14,998.66 ($19,598.41). Also, insider Jonathan David Kemp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.82), for a total value of £33,120 ($43,277.15). In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,564 shares of company stock worth $15,929,641.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/a-g-barr-bag-hits-new-52-week-high-at-944-00.html.

About A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.