90,000 Shares in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Acquired by Brightline Capital Management LLC

Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Owens-Illinois makes up about 2.7% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 105.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth $48,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 59.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $874,178.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,105 shares in the company, valued at $940,452.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $1,132,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,837.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UFS raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

OI opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Owens-Illinois Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

