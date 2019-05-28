8X8 (EGHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.43

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 15192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. Guggenheim began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 8X8 from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on 8X8 from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 36,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $797,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in 8X8 by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $207,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

