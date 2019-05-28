$802.42 Million in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will report $802.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $783.01 million and the highest is $823.04 million. Meritage Homes posted sales of $872.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.66 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.08 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

NYSE:MTH opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $268,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillippe Lord sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,124 shares of company stock worth $3,409,550. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $650,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $201,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $357,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

