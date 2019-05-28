6,983 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NI) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2,401.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 921,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 884,635 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.37 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.87.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

