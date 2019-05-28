$445.90 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (SPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce $445.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.00 million and the lowest is $441.80 million. SunPower reported sales of $447.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.93 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 83.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SunPower and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.32. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

In other news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 33,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $265,175.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,464.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 32,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $257,339.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $541,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,034 shares of company stock worth $588,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55,714.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in SunPower by 14.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

