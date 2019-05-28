22,000 Shares in BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Purchased by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,817,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,864 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,861,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after purchasing an additional 519,400 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,192,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,239,000 after purchasing an additional 184,158 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 17.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 989,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 143,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In other BP Midstream Partners news, insider Craig Coburn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

BPMP opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 116.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.43%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

