$215.73 Million in Sales Expected for Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) to report sales of $215.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.50 million to $229.70 million. Basic Energy Services reported sales of $253.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full year sales of $887.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $834.00 million to $981.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Basic Energy Services.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.19. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.40 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

NYSE:BAS opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. Basic Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Basic Energy Services news, VP Brett J. Taylor sold 15,711 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $74,313.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascribe Capital LLC increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC now owns 4,180,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 272,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,684,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,616,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 40,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 792,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basic Energy Services (BAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.