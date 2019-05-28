209 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $209,031,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AutoZone by 766.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 271,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,992,000 after buying an additional 240,565 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $167,900,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $177,272,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total transaction of $259,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,528.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William R. Hackney sold 2,497 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.47, for a total value of $2,593,059.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,143.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,966. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target (up from $940.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.25.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,052.19 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $615.13 and a twelve month high of $1,074.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.43 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

