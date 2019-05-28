16,503 Shares in Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $904,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $878,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of OPI stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $103.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.22 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on OPI. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “16,503 Shares in Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/16503-shares-in-office-properties-income-trust-opi-purchased-by-commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys.html.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.