10,432 Shares in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Acquired by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 58,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.66 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

