10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 7,720 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

10 15 Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 259,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 73,334 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,762,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 182,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

