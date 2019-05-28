$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bemis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Bemis reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bemis will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bemis.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bemis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

NYSE:BMS opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bemis has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bemis by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 52,157 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bemis by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Bemis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 123,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bemis in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bemis by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

