$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avangrid Inc (AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Avangrid posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Avangrid’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AGR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,572,000 after acquiring an additional 810,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $36,303,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,141,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,282,000 after acquiring an additional 372,696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 211,806 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 211,695 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGR opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

