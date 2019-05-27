Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTB. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 26,776 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTB traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 160,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $619.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

CTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

