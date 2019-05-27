ZovioInc . (ZVO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

ZVO opened at $4.43 on Thursday. ZovioInc . has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $94.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

