ZIX (ZIXI) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZIXI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Craig Hallum set a $14.00 target price on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ZIX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. ZIX has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $524.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. ZIX had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,189,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 253,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,954,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 124,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

