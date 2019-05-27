Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nike (NKE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NIKE have underperformed the industry year to date. Further, the company provided a soft view for the fiscal fourth quarter, owing to adverse impacts of currency. The company expects reported revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter to be in a low-single digit. In addition, higher SG&A expenses owing to increased investments are likely to remain a drag. Further, higher input costs like cotton, chemicals and labor as well as the shift in supply-chain investments from the fiscal third quarter to the fourth quarter should hurt results. Nevertheless, the company has delivered positive earnings results for over three years now, with third-quarter fiscal 2019 marking the 27th straight quarter of earnings beat. Moreover, sales surpassed estimates for the eighth straight quarter. Strong progress on Consumer Direct Offense through innovation and focus on digital transformation are the key drivers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.10.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,816 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

