Zacks Investment Research Lowers E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of E*TRADE have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results benefited from higher revenues, decline in expenses and benefit to provision for loan losses. The company’s several restructuring measures and balance-sheet growth plans keep us encouraged. Also, E*TRADE’s focus on core operations and strategic initiatives along with rising interest rates will likely lead to an improved top-line performance. Further, the company continues to enhance shareholders’ value through capital deployment activities. However, rising costs due to the company's investments in franchise, remain a major concern. Also, significant dependence on interest-based revenue streams is a headwind.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.58.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.04 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $1,988,827.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1,689.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,499,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

