Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kopin (KOPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Get Kopin alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KOPN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.20 target price for the company. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.32 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.17.

Kopin stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative net margin of 169.82% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kopin (KOPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.