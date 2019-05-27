Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider David Goldberg sold 74,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,645,367.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $852,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,066,364 shares of company stock worth $95,730,846 over the last three months. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 879,490 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 741,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,604,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,786,000 after purchasing an additional 392,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.