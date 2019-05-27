Zacks: Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) Given $120.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $120.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cantel Medical an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Cantel Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

CMD stock remained flat at $$68.73 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 220,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,165. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $63.47 and a 12 month high of $130.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Cantel Medical had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

