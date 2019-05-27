Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 58.33%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.01 million.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of FDUS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. 48,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,282. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $398.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 109.86%.

In related news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,185,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 135,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 653,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 125,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 361,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 63,380 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

