Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. ADTRAN reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

ADTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 5,701 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $100,622.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,508.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $6,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,537,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $3,149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth $3,835,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 227,882 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.60%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

