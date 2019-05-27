Zacks: BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $16.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BankFinancial an industry rank of 76 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. FIG Partners cut shares of BankFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 429.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BankFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BankFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BFIN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.34. 28,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $222.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. BankFinancial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankFinancial (BFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.