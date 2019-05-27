Zacks: Analysts Expect Deere & Company (DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post $9.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.43 billion and the lowest is $9.19 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $9.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $34.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.90 billion to $35.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $37.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,833. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

