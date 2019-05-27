Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $52.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $179.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

