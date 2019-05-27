Wynn Macau Ltd (WYNMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wynn Macau in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wynn Macau in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Wynn Macau from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 7,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,760. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.