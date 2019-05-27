Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,483,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,614,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $158,700,081.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,114,303.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,580,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,413,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

