William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a report issued on Friday, May 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, February 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

MDT stock opened at $93.03 on Monday. Medtronic has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 353.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

