Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,905,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,279,866,000 after buying an additional 357,032 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in General Dynamics by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.03. 1,508,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,751. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $208.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

In related news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total value of $2,421,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $7,841,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.16.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

