Weik Capital Management Grows Position in Unilever N.V. (UL)

Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 1.0% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.
UL stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,399. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $62.09.
Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.