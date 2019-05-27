Weibo Corp (WB) Stake Lowered by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,402 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ WB opened at $43.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $112.03.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.65 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 33.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

