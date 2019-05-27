Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Childrens Place (PLCE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Childrens Place (NASDAQ: PLCE):

5/24/2019 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2019 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/16/2019 – Childrens Place had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2019 – Childrens Place was given a new $122.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2019 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2019 – Childrens Place had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

5/4/2019 – Childrens Place was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/1/2019 – Childrens Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

5/1/2019 – Childrens Place was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/23/2019 – Childrens Place is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2019 – Childrens Place was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2019 – Childrens Place is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Childrens Place was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2019 – Childrens Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

3/30/2019 – Childrens Place was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $102.38 on Monday. Childrens Place Inc has a 1 year low of $82.05 and a 1 year high of $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $412.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.40 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other Childrens Place news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 932 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $99,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert F. Helm sold 227 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $25,149.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 68.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

