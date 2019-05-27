Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,463 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 4,934.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,816,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS opened at $47.75 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $32,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $209,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $321,865. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

