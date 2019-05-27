Washington Prime Group (WPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Washington Prime Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $4.75.

NYSE WPG opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $839.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $168.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Lindimore sold 5,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $29,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,314 shares of company stock valued at $98,855 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

