Warburg Research Analysts Give Aurubis (NDA) a €69.50 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €69.50 ($80.81) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.33 ($62.02).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €40.47 ($47.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €37.97 ($44.15) and a 52 week high of €74.96 ($87.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

