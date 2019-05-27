Wambolt & Associates LLC Takes $891,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,769 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,123,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,916,924. The stock has a market cap of $972.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 15,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,722,161.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,932 shares in the company, valued at $124,094,912.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total value of $814,127.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,354 shares of company stock valued at $30,340,221. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Nomura decreased their price target on Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

