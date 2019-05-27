Walker River Resources (WRR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Walker River Resources Corp (CVE:WRR)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 183,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,252,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of $24.03 million and a PE ratio of -25.71.

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Sleeper-Lapon Canyon gold project that consists of 19 leased and 17 lode claims located in the Mineral County, Nevada.

