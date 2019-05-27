Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,296,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $982,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at $23,119,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

