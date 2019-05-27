Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 6,294,579 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 267,182.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,025,000 after buying an additional 5,041,725 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $596,218,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,159,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,424,000 after buying an additional 2,687,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14,018.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,041,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,227,000 after buying an additional 3,020,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,903,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,600,240. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $191.32.

WARNING: “Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/wade-g-w-inc-cuts-stake-in-invesco-qqq-trust-qqq.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3242 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.