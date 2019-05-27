VouchForMe Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $832,210.00 and approximately $86,029.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,411,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

