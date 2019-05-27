Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/21/2019 – Vishay Intertechnology is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2019 – Vishay Intertechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology reported mixed first quarter results wherein earnings topped the estimates but revenues missed the same. The company continued to suffer from weak performance of its optoelectronics product segment due to declining inventories during the reported quarter. Further, supply has started to catch up demand which is affecting the company’s backlogs and inventories negatively. This is expected to continue which is likely to hurt the top-line growth in the near term. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Nevertheless, Vishay’s well-performing MOSFET, capacitors, diodes, resistors and inductors contributed well to its top-line growth. Further, solid momentum across the end-markets also remained positive. Also, benefits from the acquisition of UltraSource continued to benefit the results. However, intense market competition and decreasing book-to-bill ratio remain headwinds.”

5/13/2019 – Vishay Intertechnology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/7/2019 – Vishay Intertechnology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2019 – Vishay Intertechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology’s robust product portfolio remains its key growth driver. The company’s expanding manufacturing capacities across its product segments continue to act as tailwinds. Further, strong momentum in the automotive and industrial markets remains a major positive. Additionally, positive contributions from the acquisition of UltraSource are driving the company’s top-line growth further. Also, prevailing supply shortages are positive in a way that they are providing opportunity to the company to raise prices which in turn is aiding its margin expansion. However, intense competition is a risk. Further, normalizing backlogs for the company’s component products are hurting its book-to-bill ratio. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

4/2/2019 – Vishay Intertechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology’s robust product portfolio remains its key growth driver. The company’s expanding manufacturing capacities across its product segments continue to act as tailwinds. Further, strong momentum in the automotive and industrial markets remains a major positive. Additionally, positive contributions from the acquisition of UltraSource are driving the company’s top-line growth further. Also, prevailing supply shortages are positive in a way that they are providing opportunity to the company to raise prices which in turn is aiding its margin expansion. However, intense competition is a risk. Further, normalizing backlogs for the company’s component products are hurting its book-to-bill ratio. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $745.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 85,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,867,698.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,436,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,338.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,701.0% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 255,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

