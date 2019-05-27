Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Semtech by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 18,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,006,746.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,182.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $59,246.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,614 shares of company stock worth $6,391,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.04. 241,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.93.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

