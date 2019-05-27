Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 18.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,423,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 530,681 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.9% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,790,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,165,000 after buying an additional 422,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $300,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

